MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ML stock has gone down by -14.61%, with a monthly decline of -22.23% and a quarterly plunge of -21.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.99% for ML stock, with a simple moving average of -47.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ML is $4.33, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for ML is 189.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ML on March 02, 2023 was 858.73K shares.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML)’s stock price has decreased by -8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has experienced a -14.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -14.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7503. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who purchase 7,055 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 3,328,838 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO, President and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 18,690,171 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.53 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -106.52. Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In summary, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.