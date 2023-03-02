Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is 171.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAXR is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is $51.38, which is -$6.88 below the current market price. The public float for MAXR is 72.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On March 02, 2023, MAXR’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

MAXR) stock’s latest price update

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 51.47. however, the company has experienced a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Advent to Buy Maxar Technologies for About $4 Billion

MAXR’s Market Performance

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a 123.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.42% for MAXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for MAXR stock, with a simple moving average of 63.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

MAXR Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.55. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from PORTER BIGGS C, who sale 96,000 shares at the price of $51.53 back on Feb 28. After this action, PORTER BIGGS C now owns 259,979 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $4,946,880 using the latest closing price.

Lee James CI, the SVP, General Counsel & Secty of Maxar Technologies Inc., sale 9,700 shares at $51.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lee James CI is holding 89,061 shares at $499,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.18 for the present operating margin

+27.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at -9.35. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.