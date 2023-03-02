Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 7.10. However, the company has seen a -9.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 5.06.

The public float for MARA is 108.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 42.12% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of MARA was 29.90M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen a -9.46% decrease in the past week, with a -9.21% drop in the past month, and a 8.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for MARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.38% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of -29.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 90.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.