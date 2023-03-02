Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has gone up by 3.87% for the week, with a 1.62% rise in the past month and a -18.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.90% for LYLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.29% for LYLT stock, with a simple moving average of -39.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is $2.00, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for LYLT is 19.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. On March 02, 2023, LYLT’s average trading volume was 452.56K shares.

LYLT) stock’s latest price update

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT)’s stock price has increased by 9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYLT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LYLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYLT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYLT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LYLT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

LYLT Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYLT rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7717. In addition, Loyalty Ventures Inc. saw -21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYLT starting from Rayner Barbara L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on May 18. After this action, Rayner Barbara L now owns 6,795 shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc., valued at $11,615 using the latest closing price.

Rayner Barbara L, the Director of Loyalty Ventures Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.38 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rayner Barbara L is holding 5,795 shares at $28,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+17.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value 399.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.