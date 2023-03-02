Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has decreased by -22.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 35.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTRY on March 02, 2023 was 700.69K shares.

LTRY’s Market Performance

LTRY stock saw an increase of -30.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.48% and a quarterly increase of 61.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.37% for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.27% for LTRY stock, with a simple moving average of -18.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at 18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -29.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6108. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 160.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+34.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -16.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.