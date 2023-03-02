Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) by analysts is $64.39, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for LVS is 330.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of LVS was 5.15M shares.

LVS) stock’s latest price update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 58.57. but the company has seen a 4.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Las Vegas Sands Rises. Demand Has ‘Blossomed Into Full-On Bonanza’ in Singapore.

LVS’s Market Performance

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has experienced a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a 32.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for LVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for LVS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for LVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $68 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVS reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for LVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LVS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LVS Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.26. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.73 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at -25.94. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.