Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, KMI stock has gone down by -0.35%, with a monthly decline of -4.32% and a quarterly plunge of -6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.88% for KMI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The average price predicted for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by analysts is $20.31, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.96B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of KMI was 13.28M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/22 that Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $22 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

KMI Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from ASHLEY ANTHONY B, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, ASHLEY ANTHONY B now owns 27,826 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $240,030 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 19,719 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.