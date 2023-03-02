Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is 33.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.60.

The public float for KDP is 894.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On March 02, 2023, KDP’s average trading volume was 7.17M shares.

KDP) stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 34.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Keurig Dr Pepper Has Trailed Rivals. The Stock Is Poised to Rally.

KDP’s Market Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has experienced a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a -10.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for KDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for KDP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.34. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $35.59 back on Feb 27. After this action, Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar now owns 30,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $711,800 using the latest closing price.

Mondelez International, Inc., the Director of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., sale 30,000,000 shares at $34.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Mondelez International, Inc. is holding 45,543,005 shares at $1,032,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.