Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)’s stock price has increased by 8.56 compared to its previous closing price of 78.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Jack in the Box Looks to Sell Some Del Taco Locations to Franchisees

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is $79.38, which is -$2.99 below the current market price. The public float for JACK is 20.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JACK on March 02, 2023 was 339.55K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stock saw an increase of 5.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.45% and a quarterly increase of 17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.07% for JACK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $75 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JACK reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for JACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JACK, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

JACK Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.21. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw 24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from Ostrom Ryan Lee, who sale 326 shares at the price of $79.89 back on Feb 16. After this action, Ostrom Ryan Lee now owns 10,536 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $26,044 using the latest closing price.

MULLANY TIMOTHY E, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 521 shares at $75.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that MULLANY TIMOTHY E is holding 8,308 shares at $39,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+25.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack in the Box Inc. stands at +7.89. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.