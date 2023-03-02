Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.08 compared to its previous closing price of 20.10. However, the company has experienced a -76.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

The public float for LUNR is 4.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for LUNR on March 02, 2023 was 610.71K shares.

LUNR’s Market Performance

LUNR’s stock has seen a -76.48% decrease for the week, with a 91.18% rise in the past month and a 95.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 128.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 65.95% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for LUNR stock, with a simple moving average of 77.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $35 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at 35.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 65.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 128.59%, as shares surge +90.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -76.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.07. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 92.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.