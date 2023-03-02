HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) by analysts is $36.19, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HUYA was 2.76M shares.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has increased by 4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 4.36.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.09% and a quarterly rise of 100.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for HUYA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.16% for HUYA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.20 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $3.60, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUYA, setting the target price at $2.90 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.69 for the present operating margin

+14.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at +5.14. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.