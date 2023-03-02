Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Stock Experiences -9.35% Monthly Change

In the past week, HLMN stock has gone down by -4.05%, with a monthly decline of -9.35% and a quarterly surge of 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Hillman Solutions Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.90% for HLMN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is above average at 406.19x.

The average price estimated by analysts for HLMN is $11.30, which is $2.68 above than the current price. The public float for HLMN is 192.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume of HLMN on March 02, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HLMN) stock’s latest price update

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 8.89. however, the company has experienced a -4.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Cahill Douglas, who purchase 129,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cahill Douglas now owns 402,628 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $993,945 using the latest closing price.

Kraft Robert O., the CFO and Treasurer of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 65,000 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kraft Robert O. is holding 225,094 shares at $497,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.