Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT)’s stock price has increased by 5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSDT is $2.75, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for HSDT is 27.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for HSDT on March 02, 2023 was 683.51K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

The stock of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a -24.28% drop in the past month, and a -8.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for HSDT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.90% for HSDT stock, with a simple moving average of -55.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares sank -24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3149. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 80,041 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 332,517 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $19,946 using the latest closing price.

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 89,300 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that ANDREEFF DANE is holding 308,003 shares at $27,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3472.03 for the present operating margin

+4.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stands at -3473.56. Equity return is now at value -148.30, with -108.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.