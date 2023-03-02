Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock Sees a3.88 Increase

In the past week, HL stock has gone up by 4.09%, with a monthly decline of -12.87% and a quarterly surge of 10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Hecla Mining Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HL is 2.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for HL is 562.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On March 02, 2023, HL’s average trading volume was 9.14M shares.

HL) stock’s latest price update

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 5.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

In the past week, HL stock has gone up by 4.09%, with a monthly decline of -12.87% and a quarterly surge of 10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Hecla Mining Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hecla Mining Company (HL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.