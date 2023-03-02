Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14.

The public float for HAL is 901.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAL on March 02, 2023 was 9.07M shares.

HAL stock's latest price update

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 36.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

HAL’s Market Performance

Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a 5.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a 4.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HAL Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.94. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Banks Margaret Katherine, who sale 2,769 shares at the price of $38.79 back on Feb 10. After this action, Banks Margaret Katherine now owns 11,856 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $107,410 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,493 shares at $40.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 191,334 shares at $181,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Halliburton Company (HAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.