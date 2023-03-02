Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): A Technical Analysis

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for TV is 365.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TV on March 02, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

TV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has increased by 2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 4.96. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TV’s Market Performance

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has experienced a -10.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.90% drop in the past month, and a -9.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.94% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

TV Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.