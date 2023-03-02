Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is above average at 20.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for GPC is 138.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPC on March 02, 2023 was 963.60K shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 176.86. but the company has seen a -2.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC’s stock has fallen by -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.22% and a quarterly drop of -7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Genuine Parts Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GPC, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.06. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.