GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) by analysts is $1.75, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of WGS was 3.48M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has risen by 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.00% and a quarterly rise of 3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.67% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -54.22% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at 25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4567. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 79.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.