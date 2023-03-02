Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ULCC is $17.27, which is $6.71 above the current price. The public float for ULCC is 215.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on March 02, 2023 was 802.97K shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 11.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

ULCC’s Market Performance

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has experienced a 3.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month, and a -12.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

ULCC Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Wetzel Josh A, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $11.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Wetzel Josh A now owns 2,029 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $75,075 using the latest closing price.

Shurz Daniel M., the Sr. Vice President, Commercial of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 24,663 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Shurz Daniel M. is holding 38,959 shares at $371,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.