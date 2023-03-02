Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 14.50. however, the company has experienced a -4.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is $18.50, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 31.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on March 02, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month, and a 3.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.06% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

FRSH Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, who purchase 7,124 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Feb 14. After this action, WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $112,860 using the latest closing price.

WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC, the 10% Owner of Freshworks Inc., purchase 72,440 shares at $15.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC is holding 16,505,086 shares at $1,154,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. Equity return is now at value -228.60, with -182.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.