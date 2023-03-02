FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 16.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on March 02, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has increased by 18.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. but the company has seen a -1.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.37% and a quarterly rise of 20.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.89% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.33% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -86.92% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares sank -42.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8075. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 63.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.