Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has decreased by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 91.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is $96.64, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FND on March 02, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

FND’s Market Performance

FND stock saw an increase of -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.75% and a quarterly increase of 24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.43% for FND stock, with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $90 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FND reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for FND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FND, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

FND Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.46. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. saw 27.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Sullivan Richard L, who sale 1,734 shares at the price of $91.94 back on Feb 28. After this action, Sullivan Richard L now owns 9,189 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., valued at $159,423 using the latest closing price.

DENNY STEVEN ALAN, the EVP, STORE OPERATIONS of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., sale 6,028 shares at $95.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DENNY STEVEN ALAN is holding 4,477 shares at $573,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stands at +6.99. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.