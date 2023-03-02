Examining the Volatility of Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) Stock

The stock of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has seen a -15.79% decrease in the past week, with a -12.43% drop in the past month, and a -9.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for BROS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.59% for BROS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

The public float for BROS is 39.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BROS on March 02, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

BROS) stock’s latest price update

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.08 compared to its previous closing price of 33.35. but the company has seen a -15.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BROS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $37.53 back on Feb 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 2,056,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $6,004,382 using the latest closing price.

Graham John Patrick, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Graham John Patrick is holding 163,332 shares at $250,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.