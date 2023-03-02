Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EVLV stock has gone up by 0.21%, with a monthly decline of -5.36% and a quarterly plunge of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

The public float for EVLV is 104.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on March 02, 2023 was 651.50K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

In the past week, EVLV stock has gone up by 0.21%, with a monthly decline of -5.36% and a quarterly plunge of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5.40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Chitkara Anil, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Chitkara Anil now owns 1,097,972 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

DeRosa Anthony John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that DeRosa Anthony John is holding 1,398 shares at $2,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.29 for the present operating margin

+28.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -45.83. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.