Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) Stock

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a 10.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for TTWO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TTWO is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTWO is $132.36, which is $18.32 above than the current price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on March 02, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 108.70. but the company has seen a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Videogame Makers Are Hitting Reset

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $105 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

TTWO Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.21. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 162 shares at the price of $114.63 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 63,182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $18,570 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 149 shares at $102.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 62,337 shares at $15,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+56.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +11.93. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.