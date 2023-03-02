Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) Stock

The stock of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has seen a 70.62% increase in the past week, with a 61.06% gain in the past month, and a 105.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.55% for PHGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.90% for PHGE stock, with a simple moving average of 17.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHGE is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHGE is $6.33, which is $5.76 above than the current price. The public float for PHGE is 24.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on March 02, 2023 was 496.74K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has increased by 43.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. but the company has seen a 70.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 97.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.82%, as shares surge +54.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +325.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +70.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3697. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 207.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Ugwumba Chidozie, who sale 1,501 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Nov 04. After this action, Ugwumba Chidozie now owns 2,997,025 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $567 using the latest closing price.

Ugwumba Chidozie, the Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of BiomX Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ugwumba Chidozie is holding 2,998,526 shares at $732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -51.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In summary, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.