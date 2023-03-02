Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.76x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Euronav NV (EURN) by analysts is $19.91, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 87.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of EURN was 2.85M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has increased by 3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 18.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EURN’s Market Performance

Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a 14.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.19% rise in the past month, and a 2.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for EURN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.12% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, Euronav NV saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.84. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Euronav NV (EURN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.