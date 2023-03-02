Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is $11.38, which is $5.59 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESPR on March 02, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESPR’s Market Performance

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a 5.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.69% decline in the past month and a -8.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.08% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ESPR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Looker Benjamin, who sale 6,347 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, Looker Benjamin now owns 64,453 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $44,404 using the latest closing price.

Foody Joanne M., the Chief Medical Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,191 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Foody Joanne M. is holding 106,944 shares at $8,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.