Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is $10.76, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 159.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on March 02, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has increased by 3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.32. however, the company has experienced a 13.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen a 13.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.80% gain in the past month and a 33.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 33.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.