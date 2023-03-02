Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dow Inc. (DOW) is $57.86, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 702.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOW on March 02, 2023 was 4.90M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has increased by 1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 57.20. However, the company has experienced a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

DOW’s Market Performance

Dow Inc. (DOW) has seen a 1.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month and a 15.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for DOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for DOW stock, with a simple moving average of 8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $68 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOW, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

DOW Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.86. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 450 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Oct 26. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 1,625 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,640 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 400 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,175 shares at $20,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +8.01. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dow Inc. (DOW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.