DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is $78.73, which is $24.22 above the current market price. The public float for DASH is 357.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On March 02, 2023, DASH’s average trading volume was 5.03M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 54.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that DoorDash Sales Rise as Consumer Demand Continues

DASH’s Market Performance

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has experienced a -6.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.67% drop in the past month, and a -1.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for DASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.80% for DASH stock, with a simple moving average of -10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $77 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DASH reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for DASH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to DASH, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

DASH Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.58. In addition, DoorDash Inc. saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Tang Stanley, who sale 93,000 shares at the price of $54.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Tang Stanley now owns 31,759 shares of DoorDash Inc., valued at $5,051,760 using the latest closing price.

Tang Stanley, the Director of DoorDash Inc., sale 93,000 shares at $54.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Tang Stanley is holding 31,759 shares at $5,072,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.68 for the present operating margin

+39.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc. stands at -20.74. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.