Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 294.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Domino’s Is Today’s Worst S&P 500 Stock. Inflation Hits Deliveries Business.

Is It Worth Investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for DPZ is 35.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume for DPZ on March 02, 2023 was 672.34K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stock saw a decrease of -13.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.28% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $370, previously predicting the price at $410. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DPZ, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

DPZ Trading at -12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $341.40. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who sale 75 shares at the price of $347.07 back on Feb 22. After this action, HEADEN CYNTHIA A now owns 2,846 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $26,030 using the latest closing price.

LOPEZ PATRICIA E, the Director of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 244 shares at $351.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that LOPEZ PATRICIA E is holding 1,519 shares at $85,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.