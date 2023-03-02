Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is above average at 22.35x. The 36-month beta value for APPS is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. The average trading volume of APPS on March 02, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

APPS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 10.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS’s stock has fallen by -7.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.06% and a quarterly drop of -37.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.48% for APPS stock, with a simple moving average of -38.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $12 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

APPS Trading at -28.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -36.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.17. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $31.66 back on Mar 14. After this action, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M now owns 416,044 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $474,900 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 17,640 shares at $36,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.