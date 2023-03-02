Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86.

The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on March 02, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has increased by 6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DNN’s Market Performance

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has experienced a 9.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month, and a 15.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for DNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 10.66% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3220. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.