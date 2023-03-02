Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has increased by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.96. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DADA is $106.51, which is $4.57 above the current price. The public float for DADA is 247.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on March 02, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stock saw a decrease of -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 90.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.34% for DADA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DADA, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

DADA Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw 37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.96 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -35.99. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.