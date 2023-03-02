CSX Corporation’s (CSX) Stock: A -1.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CSX Corporation (CSX) has seen a 2.90% increase in the past week, with a 3.28% gain in the past month, and a -2.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSX Corporation (CSX) is $34.25, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.05B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSX on March 02, 2023 was 13.47M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $29 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CSX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

CSX Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from ZILLMER JOHN J, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, ZILLMER JOHN J now owns 320,763 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $516,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CSX Corporation (CSX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.