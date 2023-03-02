CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has gone up by 11.48% for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a -17.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.12% for CEIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.32% for CEIX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) by analysts is $79.67, which is $21.58 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 34.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.79% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CEIX was 848.39K shares.

CEIX stock's latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has increased by 6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 54.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.70. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw -10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Brock James A, who sale 500 shares at the price of $78.20 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brock James A now owns 473,020 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $39,100 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 3,314 shares at $78.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,520 shares at $258,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. Equity return is now at value 52.60, with 17.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.