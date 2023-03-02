Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): A Technical Analysis

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51.

The public float for BVN is 248.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BVN on March 02, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

BVN) stock’s latest price update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)’s stock price has increased by 9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 7.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN’s stock has risen by 10.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.73% and a quarterly rise of 8.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.27% for BVN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 26.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.