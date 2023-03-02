CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 7.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/21 that CommScope Is Spinning Off Its Home-Networking Business. The Stock Is Rallying.

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COMM is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is $11.70, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for COMM is 203.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On March 02, 2023, COMM’s average trading volume was 2.74M shares.

COMM’s Market Performance

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has seen a -3.53% decrease in the past week, with a -12.78% drop in the past month, and a -16.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.25% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COMM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

COMM Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Yates Timothy T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Feb 27. After this action, Yates Timothy T now owns 118,581 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $78,609 using the latest closing price.

Carlson John R., the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of CommScope Holding Company Inc., purchase 11,868 shares at $12.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Carlson John R. is holding 167,393 shares at $149,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -13.95. Equity return is now at value 187.60, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.