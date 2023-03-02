Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CDE stock has gone up by 1.28%, with a monthly decline of -18.97% and a quarterly plunge of -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.24% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDE on March 02, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

In the past week, CDE stock has gone up by 1.28%, with a monthly decline of -18.97% and a quarterly plunge of -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.24% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CDE Trading at -11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from Gress Randy, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Feb 24. After this action, Gress Randy now owns 205,213 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $58,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.