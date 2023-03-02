CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNHI is $19.85, which is $3.38 above the current price. The public float for CNHI is 1.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on March 02, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 16.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.47% drop in the past month, and a 4.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNHI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CNHI Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+28.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.62. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 189.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.