Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDNY is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is $36.82, which is $14.05 above the current market price. The public float for KDNY is 62.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On March 02, 2023, KDNY’s average trading volume was 551.76K shares.

KDNY) stock’s latest price update

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)’s stock price has increased by 5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 21.82. however, the company has experienced a 2.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KDNY’s Market Performance

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.16% drop in the past month, and a 13.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for KDNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for KDNY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $43 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KDNY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from DOBMEIER ERIC, who sale 8,097 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Feb 10. After this action, DOBMEIER ERIC now owns 301,138 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $192,292 using the latest closing price.

Frohlich Tom, the Chief Operating Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,700 shares at $23.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Frohlich Tom is holding 150,777 shares at $87,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.