Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 160.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Right Now?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chevron Corporation (CVX) by analysts is $192.25, which is $31.65 above the current market price. The public float for CVX is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CVX was 8.46M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX stock saw a decrease of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Chevron Corporation (CVX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $200 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $191, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVX, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CVX Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.85. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from MORRIS RHONDA J, who sale 19,666 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MORRIS RHONDA J now owns 3,967 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $3,343,281 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 37,300 shares at $182.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $6,800,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.00. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.