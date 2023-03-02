Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Observes -53.16% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -6.16% decrease in the past week, with a -28.09% drop in the past month, and a -22.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for CENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.66% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CENN is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on March 02, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6470. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.