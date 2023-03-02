Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is $8.25, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 32.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDLX on March 02, 2023 was 682.74K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CDLX) stock’s latest price update

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has decreased by -20.11 compared to its previous closing price of 5.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDLX’s Market Performance

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has experienced a -28.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.33% drop in the past month, and a 6.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.10% for CDLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.13% for CDLX stock, with a simple moving average of -64.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CDLX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CDLX Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -50.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -34.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from BALEN JOHN V, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Nov 09. After this action, BALEN JOHN V now owns 61,798 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $11,398 using the latest closing price.

BALEN JOHN V, the Director of Cardlytics Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BALEN JOHN V is holding 58,798 shares at $23,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.26 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -48.13. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.