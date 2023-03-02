Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has gone up by 14.31% for the week, with a -4.03% drop in the past month and a -2.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for CPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for CPE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is $56.00, which is $16.89 above the current market price. The public float for CPE is 60.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPE on March 02, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CPE) stock’s latest price update

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 38.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has gone up by 14.31% for the week, with a -4.03% drop in the past month and a -2.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for CPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for CPE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $59 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPE reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CPE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

CPE Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE rose by +14.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, Callon Petroleum Company saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from Faulkenberry Barbara J, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $39.18 back on Feb 27. After this action, Faulkenberry Barbara J now owns 12,288 shares of Callon Petroleum Company, valued at $9,795 using the latest closing price.

Kimmeridge Energy Management C, the 10% Owner of Callon Petroleum Company, sale 6,500,000 shares at $56.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Kimmeridge Energy Management C is holding 5,200,780 shares at $368,225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Company stands at +37.44. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 20.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.