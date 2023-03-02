BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BP p.l.c. (BP) by analysts is $44.41, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BP was 9.39M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 39.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/23 that Energy group blasts Big Oil for not giving just 3% of record profits to methane-emission cuts

BP’s Market Performance

BP’s stock has risen by 2.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.40% and a quarterly rise of 14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for BP p.l.c. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BP

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BP Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.98. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+22.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, BP p.l.c. (BP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.