Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, BLBX stock has gone up by 120.55%, with a monthly gain of 79.17% and a quarterly surge of 210.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.81% for Blackboxstocks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 89.10% for BLBX stock, with a simple moving average of 44.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) by analysts is $3.88, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for BLBX is 7.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On March 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BLBX was 615.08K shares.

BLBX) stock’s latest price update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)’s stock price has increased by 26.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 120.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLBX Trading at 143.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.93%, as shares surge +79.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX rose by +120.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7108. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 330.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from KEPLER GUST, who purchase 1,130,002 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 23. After this action, KEPLER GUST now owns 3,462,070 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $3,390,006 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 8,183 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 125,366 shares at $10,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -67.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.