BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is $9.75, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 7.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIVI on March 02, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -14.69 compared to its previous closing price of 7.69. However, the company has seen a 15.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has seen a 15.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.26% gain in the past month and a 5.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.98% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.90% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 68.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.66%, as shares surge +29.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -141.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.