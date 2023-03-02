BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX)’s stock price has increased by 51.61 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. However, the company has seen a 47.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRTX is 2.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRTX on March 02, 2023 was 14.98K shares.

BRTX’s Market Performance

BRTX stock saw an increase of 47.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.87% and a quarterly increase of 51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.57% for BRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 31.98% for the last 200 days.

BRTX Trading at 43.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRTX rose by +36.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. saw 53.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRTX starting from ALSTODT LANCE, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Feb 01. After this action, ALSTODT LANCE now owns 187,321 shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., valued at $1,241 using the latest closing price.

ALSTODT LANCE, the President, CEO, COB of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., purchase 200 shares at $3.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that ALSTODT LANCE is holding 186,921 shares at $602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRTX

Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -171.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.